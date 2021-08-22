Nagpur, Aug 22 (PTI) A sex racket operating out of a salon near Medical Chowk in Nagpur was busted, leading to the arrest of a man and the rescue of two others, including a teenager, police said on Sunday.

Also Read | Finance Ministry Summons Infosys CEO Salil Parekh for Explanation Over Glitches in E-Filing Portal.

Acting on a tip off, which was confirmed by a decoy, the Social Security Branch (SSB) of Nagpur police raided the salon, an Imambada police station official said.

Also Read | Salil Parekh, Infosys MD & CEO, Summoned by Ministry of Finance to Explain Non-Resolution of IT Portal Glitches.

"A 16-year-old girl and 27-year-old woman have been rescued. A woman relative of the arrested accused is wanted in the case," he added.

A case has been registered under IPC and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)