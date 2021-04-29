New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) B2B e-commerce startup Shakedeal expects to double revenue rate to Rs 200 crore for the current financial year, as several firms optimising their sourcing channel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shakdeal co-founder and managing director Akash Hegde told PTI that the company had a revenue rate of Rs 100 crore for the last fiscal.

"We have achieved a revenue rate of around Rs 100 crore for the financial year that just ended. Now, we are hopeful of doubling the revenue run rate to Rs 200 crore for the current financial year. Many large companies have come to us to optimise their procurement due to the pandemic, which has affected supply chains across the world," Hegde said.

The company claims to have seen a spike in health gears like PPE essentials during the pandemic.

"We are even supplied for maintaining warehouse operations of companies like Flipkart even though they are very good at sourcing. We have supplied thousands of litres of sanitisers for warehouse operations across the country," Hegde said.

He said the company has not entered into the supply of restricted categories like oxygen cylinders etc.

"Many states have gone to a second lockdown. We are seeing a second spike in health and safety items like the one we saw during the first lockdown," Hegde said.

