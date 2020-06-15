Latest News | ShareChat Migrates to Google Cloud

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Google Cloud on Monday said regional language social media company ShareChat has fully migrated its infrastructure to its platform.

The move will enable ShareChat to scale its business, improve efficiency, reduce costs and enhance the overall performance of the app that serves more than 60 million monthly active users in 15 different Indian languages, a statement said.

ShareChat heavily relies on IT infrastructure, given the high-intensity data and high volume of content and traffic the platform generates, such as posts, likes, views, and followers. A large proportion of its active users hail from tier-II and III cities, with the majority of them relying on 2G networks.

"Hence, minimising the impact of mobile bandwidth and delivering a great experience for users of the app are the most critical business needs for ShareChat," the statement said.

No financial details of the partnership were disclosed.

"We made the decision to move and standardise on Google Cloud because we believe this will help us build better future technologies. The advances we have been able to drive with reliability, scalability and observability from day one have also been a major plus," Venkatesh Ramaswamy, vice-president (engineering) at Sharechat, said.

Karan Bajwa, managing director of Google Cloud India, said the partnership will help ShareChat implement scalable and reliable infrastructure that will continue to enable it to deliver innovative and secure cloud-based services to millions of ShareChat users nationwide.

