New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Sheela Foam Ltd, maker of popular mattress brand Sleepwell, has pledged around Rs 1.5 crore worth of items, including beds, pillows and mattresses, for a 10,000-bedded coronavirus quarantine centre being set up in partnership with Delhi government, according to a top company official.

As part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, the company will also be providing oxygen and other peripherals required for COVID-19 patients who will be quarantined at South Delhi's Radha Soami Spiritual Centre.

"As far as Delhi is concerned, where people live in smaller houses and if one person is infected by corona he needs to be quarantined, but there is not enough space or room...with that in mind this initiative was taken under the District Magistrate of South Zone," Sheela Foam Ltd Managing Director Rahul Gautam told PTI.

On Sunday, coronavirus cases in the national capital reached 59,746, surpassing Tamil Nadu which has 59,377 cases, to become the second worst-hit among Indian states and union territories.

"We are taking care of the beds, mattresses and pillows. The beds are made from 100 per cent recyclable natural products, very easy to assemble and good enough to last at least six months to one year," Gautam said.

He said the mattresses have been specially created for the purpose of quarantining, are comfortable to sleep on and are also good for people to sit.

"It contains a proprietary product called neem fresh, which fights against all allergies and bacteria and pathogens. It is Indian neem combined with biofresh from Australia.

"Those people are still working on how does it impact coronavirus. Studies are going and we don't have results as yet. For bacteria and all kinds of allergens, it works very well. We have it as standard in our products," he added.

When asked about the total cost for the initiative, Gautam said, "Let me just say it will be close to Rs 1.5 crore."

Besides the bedding units, he said the company will be providing funds for sourcing oxygen and other patient treatment care items required at the quarantine centre.

He said the deadline for setting up the centre is June 30, but may get extended by "a week or two, but at least 2,000 beds will be ready in the next three-four days."

