Chennai, July 8 (PTI) Sheenlac Paints Ltd on Thursday announced appointment of Oscar-winning music composer A R Rahman as its brand ambassador. Rahman would participate in a series of advertisement campaigns across television, print and digital to promote the company's range of wood, protective, floor, industrial and automotive coating products, a company statement said. &quot;With immense pride and pleasure, we announce our association with A R Rahman. He is a natural fit for our brand which is committed to innovation, transformation and technology adoption&quot;, company Managing Director Sudhir Peter said. On being appointed as brand ambassador, Rahman said, &quot;I am glad to represent Sheenlac, a brand that has transformed itself and grown multifold over many decades with its commitment to quality and innovation, is emerging as a leader in India and abroad&quot;. &quot;I look forward to this creative partnership&quot;, he added. (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)