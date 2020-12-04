Kolkata, Dec 4 (PTI) Inspired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's advice that one can dream big even by setting up a tea stall or a roadside snack or 'telebhaja' (fritters) corner, the West Bengal panchayat department is planning to help women of self help groups set up such small businesses, a senior official said on Friday.

At these proposed outlets, which are planned to be set up near government offices, markets or shopping malls, these women will sell vegetable chops, egg devils, fritters, 'jhal muri' (puffed rice with spices) and other typically Bengali snacks, he said.

"We have seen that people prefer these foods more compared to other roadside fast foods. So we have planned to start stalls selling these Bengali street foods," the official told PTI.

The Comprehensive Area Development which is under the the panchayat department will assist in the initiative, he said.

One such outlet has already started functioning outside 'Mrittika Bhavan' in Salt Lake in the city, the officer said adding that six more such shops will be opened.

"Already the daily average sale at the outlet outside the Mrittika Bhavan has crossed Rs 700. As of now we will be opening six such outlets in different places in the city," he said.

New stalls will be set up outside Bikas Bhawan in Salt Lake), HIDCO building in New Town, Nabadiganta and another one in front of Big Bazar (in New Town), he said.

