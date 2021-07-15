Shimla, Jul 15 (PTI) Municipal Corporation Shimla (MCS) is in the process of producing electricity from solid waste generated in the city, the MC commissioner Ashish Kohli said.

The Commissioner told PTI that around 70 tonnes of solid waste is generated on an average daily in the 34 wards falling under MCS.

The solid waste is collected daily and is taken in the MCS vehicles to Bhariyal Solid Waste Management (SWM) Plant at Tara Devi-Totu bypass road, he added.

The solid waste is scientifically processed at the Bhariyal SWM, he added.

However, the final target of MCS is to generate power from the solid waste produced in the city, he added.

Kohli said that 2 kilowatt (kW) power had been generated on trial basis from the solid waste in Shimla till March. Now the machinery required some upgradation, and adequate power generation from solid waste would start soon.

The commissioner further stated that 150 steel dustbins were provided to MCS by GAIL (India) in a function here on Thursday.

These dustbins will be fixed at Ridge Maidan, Mall road, the main and ward MC offices for maintaining cleanliness, he added.

Former HP minister Radharaman Shashtri, GAIL (India) general manager (CSR) Anup Gupta, Shimla Mayor Satya Kaundal and deputy mayor Shalinder Chauhan were also present during the function.

