Thane, Feb 9 (PTI) The Shiv Sena has extended financial assistance of Rs 32 lakh to the family of late Shirish More Maharaj, a descendant of 17th-century Marathi poet-saint Tukaram, the party said on Sunday.

More (32) recently died allegedly by suicide at his home in the Dehu Road area of Pune district. A note recovered from there said he was taking the extreme step due to financial distress. He was a well-known ‘kirtankar' (performer of ‘kirtan' or traditional religious discourse) and spiritual speaker, revered in the community.

According to a release by the office of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde, Purandar MLA Vijay Shivtare was asked to visit More's home and extend financial on behalf of the party.

Shivtare on Sunday, which also happens to be Shinde's 61st birthday, handed over a cheque of Rs 32 lakh to the kin of the kirtankar, the release said.

