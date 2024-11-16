Chennai, Nov 16 (PTI) A short film about the Tamilnadu Home Guard Organisation was released by Director General, Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards, MHA, New Delhi, Vivek Srivastava, and Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu, Shankar Jiwal, to create awareness on the selfless service of the personnel concerned to the society.

A telephone directory for the Home Guard Officers was also released recently, a release from the TN DGP office said on Saturday.

DGP, Director Civil Defence & Commandant General, Home Guard, TN, K Vannia Perumal and other Home Guard officers and personnel participated in the function.

"The Home Guards of Tamil Nadu are serving the people as per its moto "Nishkam Seva" (selfless service) to the community. They help in bandobust , traffic regulation etc., and are doing commendable work in rescue and rehabilitation activities during natural disasters," the release said.

Also, they are involved in creating awareness on helmet use, drug abuse, crimes against children and women, it said.

