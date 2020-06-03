Latest News | Shram Shakti Bhawan Closed for 2 Days After 2 Labour Ministry Employees Tested COVID-19 Positive

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) The government on Wednesday ordered closure of the Shram Shakti Bhawan for two days after two employees of the Ministry of Labour and Employment tested positive for COVID-19.

The government has ordered closure of the Shram Shakti Bhawan from the Wednesday evening till Friday for thorough sanitation of the ministry's office and common areas in the building, according to an office order.

The Shram Shakti Bhawan also houses the offices of power and Jal Shakti ministries.

All employees working in the building are asked to work from home on Thursday and Friday.

The closure of building for two days is part of standard operating procedure for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

