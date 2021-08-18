Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) Logistics automation startup Shyplite on Wednesday announced the launch of new fulfilment centres across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru, covering a total combined area of 2 lakh square feet.

The new centres have a capacity to store 1.5-2 crore units and will house products across categories including fashion, apparel, accessories, home furnishing, decor, packed non-perishables, cosmetics, among others, the platform said in a release.

The startup said it is also aiming to expanding its workforce at fulfilment centres and adding up to 100 employees in the next 18 months, according to the release.

Shyplite is actively working towards meeting rising demands of over 1,00,000 sellers on its platform and is aiming to expanding into six more cities in coming months, it said.

The e-commerce shipments are expected to increase to over 5,000 million by 2025, it said citing industry report, adding, with these decentralised fulfilment networks, the businesses will be able to provide a faster, effective, and seamless consumer experience and support their growth vision.

The startup said it has already shipped more than 50 million orders till date across domestic and global markets.

"We are committed to help the businesses scale effectively with strong supply chain models and with the launch of our fulfilment centres, we have taken another step in that direction," said Parinay Itkan, founder & COO, Shyplite.

This network of nine fulfilment centres spread across a combined area of 2 lakh sq/ft will provide sellers with end-to-end services like packaging, transportation and logistics while generating work opportunities for diverse personnel across regions, he said.

"We are confident that the expansion will help us enhance customer experience," Itkan added.

Shyplite's said its fulfilment centres will help customers as well as partners to gain a competitive edge in reaching a larger volume of customers, faster and more affordably.

Inventory management in today's time is a prevalent operational problem for many online stores but is an essential component of cultivating the best possible customer experience, according to the release.

Shyplite's fulfilment centres will make the customers/partners inventory management simpler, helping them save time and are able to focus on other areas of their business, it added.

Shyplite empowers its sellers with courier partners across over 27,000+ pin codes across the country.

