New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) GIVA Jewellery has raised Rs 200 crore from investors, including Premji Invest to expand its business.

The Bengaluru-based company, which mainly deals in fine silver jewellery, has raised this amount in Series B funding led by Premji Invest.

The round also saw participation from existing investors Aditya Birla Ventures, Alteria Capital and A91 Partners, GIVA said in a statement.

This will help the company innovate further and expand its product categories and offerings.

"This investment will empower GIVA to expand its omnichannel presence with more offline stores and consolidate its position as the go-to platform for minimalistic jewellery and affordable gifting options," the statement said.

Founded in 2019, GIVA deals in authentic 925 fine silver jewellery and recently made a foray into 14K and 18K gold and lab-grown diamond jewellery.

Premji Invest primarily supports philanthropic initiatives of Azim Premji Foundation.PTI MJH

