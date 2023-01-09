Latur, Jan 9 (PTI) Six persons were booked allegedly with items worth Rs 1.73 lakh after a gambling den was busted in Maharashtra's Latur, a police official said on Monday.

The raid was conducted in Mahmadpur village on Sunday, the Latur rural police station official added.

They were charged under Gambling Act and Indian Penal Code provisions, the official said.

