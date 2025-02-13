New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) State-owned SJVN Ltd on Thursday posted a 7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 148.75 crore in the December quarter on the back of higher revenues.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 138.97 crore a year ago, as per a BSE filing.

Total income rose to Rs 760.76 crore during the quarter from Rs 607.72 crore, it said.

The board of directors has also approved interim dividend of Rs 1.15 per equity share for 2024-25.

The record date for the interim dividend is February 21, 2025. The payment of dividend shall start from March 6, 2025 onwards.

