New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) State-owned power producer SJVN has extended financial assistance of 92.82 lakh for the construction of Cancer Sarai Bhawan near IGMC Cancer Hospital, Shimla.

"A charitable Rotary Ashray (Sarai Bhawan) supported by SJVN for stay during treatment for cancer patients was inaugurated by Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday," SJVN said in a statement.

Under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding, SJVN has extended financial assistance of Rs 96,82,560 to the Shimla Rotary Charitable Trust for the construction of the Sarai near IGMC Cancer Hospital, Shimla.

Appreciating the role of SJVN and other donors in contributing towards the construction of the building, Thakur after inaugurating the building has said the charitable efforts of the organisation will prove beneficial for cancer patients and their attendants.

While thanking the donors for the construction of the Sarai Bhawan, Mayor Shimla Municipal Corporation Satya Kaundal said SJVN had also made a vital contribution in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sarai, with a capacity to accommodate 50 people, has 13 rooms and two dormitories. It also has two parking floors for about 35 cars.

Minister for Urban Development and Town & Country Panning Suresh Bhardwaj, President Rotary Club K K Khanna, and Principal IGMC Dr Surinder Singh, among others, graced the inauguration ceremony. HRS hrs

