Shimla, June 28 (PTI) Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) has started the construction work on 210 MW Luhri, 66 MW Dhaula Sidh and 382 MW Sunni dam without signing an implementation agreement with the state government, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday.

Expressing his displeasure to SJVNL Chairman cum Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma -- who called on him to brief and discuss various hydel projects being implemented by SJVNL in the state -- the chief minister said that despite repeated requests from the state government, the company has not taken any measures with an optimistic approach and the government has issued a notice to SJVNL.

The state should be provided royalty at the rate of 20, 30 and 40 per cent in the hydropower projects of SJVNL, he added.

At present, there is a provision to provide royalty at the rate of 12 per cent up to 12 years, 18 per cent for the next 18 years and 30 per cent for the last 10 years.

He said that royalty at the rate of 30 per cent should be given in case of those projects, which have covered the construction cost and have been completed. After 40 years of the projects being operational, they should be transferred to the state government.

Sukhu said the river water is a priceless asset. This resource is being exploited by hydroelectric projects, but the people of the state have not yet received the desired benefits from it.

He also discussed in detail the issue of water cess.

The Himachal Pradesh Water Cess on Hydropower Generation Act was passed in the last Budget session. The bill provides a levy of water cess on over 170 Hydropower projects in the state, including the projects executed by government undertakings.

The cess would be imposed on the basis of the capacity of the project, and the government hopes to generate a revenue of about Rs 4,000 crore.

