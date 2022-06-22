Mumbai, Jun 22 (PTI) Footwear brand Skechers on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with real estate developer Lodha for a new 1.1 million-square-foot distribution centre.

The Skechers distribution centre will expand the company's existing distribution capabilities five-fold, transitioning its existing facility to a technologically-advanced centre increasing the company's ability to grow its business in India over the next 5-7 years, according to a statement.

The Skechers Distribution Centre will be undertaken in two phases, in phase one, which will be 660,000 square feet, is expected to be fully operational in mid-2023 and will be capable of shipping up to 1,00,000 units of footwear, apparel and accessories per day.

The expansion of an additional 4,40,000 square feet is planned for completion in the next 3-4 years.

“India's sneaker market is pegged at USD 2.6 billion and is expected to grow at 11 per cent year over year. Skechers has always been a frontrunner in technology and innovation, while keeping a progressive mindset.

"Growing our capabilities is a definitive step in strengthening our presence across India. With this, we hope to meet the burgeoning demand in the footwear and apparel sector,” Skechers COO David Weinberg said.

