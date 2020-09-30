New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) on Wednesday welcomed the government's move to extend the deadline for localising certain electric vehicle parts under the phased manufacturing programme (PMP), saying it is a much-needed step considering the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the EV industry.

Under a new notification by the Department of Heavy Industry (DHI), Ministry of Heavy Industry and Public Enterprises, the deadline for local manufacturing to be eligible for incentives under FAME II scheme for parts like the electronic throttle for all categories of EVs has been extended till April 1, 2021, from earlier deadlines ranging from April 1, 2020, to October 1, 2020.

Likewise, for traction motors, the deadline for all categories of EVs is now April 1, 2021, changed from October 1, 2020, for e-two wheelers and April 1, 2020, for e-three wheelers. That of electric compressor for e-four wheelers has been extended to April 1, 2021, from October 1, 2020.

Furthermore, instrument panels for all EVs will have to be locally manufactured by April 1, 2021, changed from earlier deadlines of April 1, 2020 and October 1, 2020 depending on the type of EV.

Commenting on the step, SMEV Director General Sohinder Gill said,"It was a much-needed move as the industry was struggling to increase sales numbers due to COVID 19. It will benefit the companies to ramp up production, which will directly strengthen the local component market in a time-bound manner."

Stating that the EV industry is thankful to DHI and Niti Aayog for accepting its request to extend the PMP deadline, Gill said, "The industry is very much committed towards localisation and the given relaxation would allow the industry to work towards local sourcing of components efficiently."

