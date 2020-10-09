Guwahati, Oct 8 (PTI) The Customs department on Thursday seized 27,920 packets of foreign origin cigarettes worth Rs 67 lakh from here and arrested a person in this connection, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of customs officials seized the cigarette packets from Kerakuchi in Hatigaon area.

The recovered goods are believed to be smuggled from Myanmar through the international border in Mizoram, Customs (Prevention) Division's Deputy Commissioner Om Prakash Tiwary said.

The department had seized 68 tonne of areca nut, commonly known as betel nut, worth Rs 2.55 crore on Tuesday.

The contraband was suspected to be smuggled from Myanmar, the official added.

