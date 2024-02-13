Shimla, Feb 13 (PTI) The MeT office here on Tuesday predicted snowfall and rain in the state from February 17 onwards as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region.

The weather was dry in the state except for Dhaulakuan in Sirmaur which received 2 mm of rain in the past 24 hours.

Also Read | First Hindu Temple in UAE Inauguration Live Streaming Online: From Date, Time to Telecast Details, Know All About BAPS Mandir Set To Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi.

Rain and snow is likely at isolated places in high hills on February 17 while rain is expected in low hills and rain and snow in middle and higher reaches on February 18 and 19, it said

The MeT office has predicted that temperatures would likely drop during this time.

Also Read | First-Ever Hindu Temple in UAE To Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on February 14: All You Need To Know About BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

There was no major change in the maximum and minimum temperatures. Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti district was coldest in the night with a low of minus 6.1 degree Celsius while Una was hottest during the day recording a maximum temperature of 25.6 degree Celsius.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)