New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Shares of realty firm Sobha Ltd jumped nearly 18 per cent on Tuesday after the company reported record sales bookings during the last fiscal year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stock zoomed 16.05 per cent to close at Rs 498.95 on the BSE. During the day, it gained 19.99 per cent to Rs 515.90 -- its 52-week high.

On the NSE, shares of the company jumped 17.78 per cent to close at Rs 508.

The company's market valuation went higher by Rs 655.33 crore to Rs 4,732.33 crore on the BSE.

Sobha Ltd on Monday reported record sales bookings of Rs 3,137 crore during the last fiscal year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its sales bookings stood at Rs 2,880.6 crore in the 2019-20 financial year.

"We have achieved a total sales volume of 40,13,381 square feet valued at Rs 31.37 billion. Total sales value achieved during the financial year 2020-21 is the highest ever in the history of the company," the Bengaluru-based firm said in a regulatory filing.

The company achieved 9 per cent higher sales in value terms and 10 per cent higher average price realisation as compared to the financial year 2019-20.

