Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 25 (PTI) Acsia Technologies, an automotive software solution and research company based out of Technopark here, in association with Kerala Technological University (KTU), announced the launch of a placement drive exclusively for differently-abled students of engineering in their final year.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Minimum Salary of Central Government Employees to be Hiked After Budget 2023? Check Latest Update on Fitment Factor.

The drive is first-of-its-kind initiative in the State, a statement said.

Dr Ciza Thomas, Vice-Chancellor of KTU, launching the drive, said it is important to take steps to understand and find common ground for people with disabilities.

Also Read | Republic Day 2023: Who Unfurls Tricolour on January 26? Why Is India’s National Flag Unfurled and Not Hoisted on R-Day? Know the Difference Between Flag Unfurling and Flag Hoisting.

"It is heartening to see opportunities being created for this special group of students, and how academia and industry are working together to create a more inclusive society," she said.

Jijimon Chandran, founder & CEO of Acsia Technologies, said the company has always had an inclusive work culture and encourages other companies to do the same.

"We believe that every candidate is unique, with different strengths and weaknesses. We have set forth this mission to give him or her equal opportunity and motivation to be part of the automotive industry,” he said.

This initiative is being facilitated by the industry attachment cell at KTU.

The placement drive would provide them the right platform to work in the automotive software company, said the statement.

Differently abled students, currently in their final year in B.Tech, M.Tech, and MCA in any of the KTU colleges, can participate in the drive, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)