Udhagamandalam (TN), Aug 9 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ramachandran and Nilgiris District Collector S P Amrith on Tuesday visited the house of a woman estate worker, who was killed after a tree fell on her.

The minister handed over a solatium of Rs 4 lakh to her nearest relatives.

Forty-year-old Sumathi became the first victim of the heavy rains as a huge tree fell on her while she was working in a tea estate in Gudalur in Nilgiris district on Monday, police said.

Speaking to reporters here, Ramachandran said the impact of rains was gradually declining and about 400 tribals from Puthurvayal, Kolapalli, Thenvayal Thorapalli and Gudalur, which witnessed heavy rains, were housed in a relief centre.

Almost all the dams in the district are full and considering the safety of the people living on the banks, the surplus water will be released, he said.

Committees have been formed to monitor the situation and the works undertaken by the district administration to tackle the rains were laudable, the minister said.

Meanwhile, about 40 feet of earth caved in due to massive landslide near Emerald about 15 km from here in the Nilgiris District, with one acre of agricultural land washed away on Tuesday.

The area, which is experiencing heavy rains for the last 15 days, got wet and suddenly the earth where tea is cultivated, caved in, police said.

