Chennai, Jul 1 (PTI) Southern states need to find the sectors to propel growth and attract global investments to become a USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2025, Confederation of Indian Industry, Southern Region, Chairperson Suchitra K Ella said on Friday.

She congratulated the state governments of the southern region for leading in ease of doing business ranking in the country.

South India has all it takes to become a USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2025 with a perfect blend of all parameters making it an ideal destination for doing business and this is clearly evident with the top ranking of the states in the ease of doing business, she said in a CII release.

Keeping this as an advantage, the southern states need to find its champion sectors to propel growth and attract global investments to realise the vision of becoming a USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2025, she said.

CII Southern Region deputy chairman Kamal Bali said the industry body has set up an exclusive task force in the southern states with focus on ease, cost and speed of doing business.

"Through these task forces, CII is working closely with the governments in identifying opportunities for improving various parameters related to ease of doing business," Bali said.

CII Tamil Nadu Chairman Satyakam Arya said Tamil Nadu ranking on the ease of doing business is a reflection of the commitment by the state government.

"Over the years, CII has been working closely with various departments in the state on policy matters, and the results are there for all to see. We are certain that Tamil Nadu's ranking will go a long way in making it more competitive and attractive existing and potential investors," Arya said.

CII Andhra Pradesh Chairman Neeraj Sarda lauded the efforts of the government in his state for achieving top rank in ease of doing business.

"The state has introduced path-breaking economic reforms which has helped to achieve economic growth and attract investments during the critical pandemic period," Sarda siad.

CII Karnataka Chairman Arjun Ranga said the ranking of Karnataka in the top achievers category for implementation of business reform action plan 2022 would 'certainly' help boost the investor confidence and foster a business-friendly climate in his state.

CII Telangana Chairman Vagish Dixit said the state government was topping the charts and it was a moment of rejoice due to the tireless efforts of both government and the industry.

"CII will continue to work closely with the state government in retaining the leadership position," Dixit said.

