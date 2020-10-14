New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) on Wednesday said it has received positive top-line results from phase 3 trial for its investigational drug, SDN-037, for the treatment of inflammation and pain associated with ocular surgery.

SPARC said its investigational drug met pre-specified primary and secondary endpoints.

Also Read | Sensex Drops over 200 Points in Early Trade; Nifty Below 11,900.

"SPARC reported positive top-line results from its phase 3 trial for its investigational drug, SDN-037, for the treatment of inflammation and pain associated with ocular surgery. The trial met its pre-specified primary and secondary objectives," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The objective of the trial was to assess the efficacy and safety of SDN-037 in clearing the inflammation and pain, the company added.

Also Read | Global COVID-19 Cases Surpass 38 Million, Death Toll Reaches to 1,083,875, Says Johns Hopkins University.

Shares of SPARC were trading 0.56 per cent higher at Rs 170.30 apiece on BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)