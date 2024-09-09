Chennai, Sept 9 (PTI) A Special Court, trying cases against MLAs and MPs on Monday asked Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu to appear before it on September 13 in connection with a defamation case.

Special Judge G Jayavel posted to Friday, further hearing of a defamation complaint filed by AIADMK Advocates wing Joint Secretary R M Babu Murugavel.

According to Murugavel, while speaking at a book release function, Appavu stated that more than 40 AIADMK MLAs were ready to join the DMK, after the demise of AIADMK party leader and then Chief Minister J.Jayalalithaa in 2016. and that DMK leader M K Stalin refused the proposal.

This had damaged the image of AIADMK MLAs. Therefore, he filed the present defamation complaint, Murugavel added.

