Medininagar (Jharkhand), Dec 13 (PTI) A special drive will be launched by Jharkhand police against forces extending financial support to outlawed groups, a senior police official on Monday said.

Several white collar persons of the district have been extending support to such groups by providing financial support, paying levy and arranging food for naxals, Palamu district superintendent of police Chandan Kumar Sinha said.

A massive drive will be launched and all police stations in the district have been asked to prepare a list of notorious criminals and ultras for the purpose, he said.

The police has been directed to apprehend those who have escaped from judicial custody or are still at large, he added. PTI COR BS

