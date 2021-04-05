New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) SPML Infra on Monday said its Managing Director Sushil Kumar Sethi has tendered resignation on health grounds.

Sethi, however, will continue as a non-executive director of the company.

"Sushil Kumar Sethi, Managing Director of the company has tendered his resignation from the position of Managing Director of the company w.e.f from April 3, 2021, owing to his age and health," the company said in a regulatory filing.

SPML Infra is an infrastructure sector company with a focus on sustainable development for smart cities, promoting access to essential services to all (water, electricity, sanitation, and municipal solid waste management).

It claims to have executed more than 600 projects.

