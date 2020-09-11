Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 11 (PTI): The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) here has indigenously developed a device for the prevention of Deep Vein Thrombosis.

"The institute hasapplied for a patent and has a scientific publication on this technology," Dr AshaKishore, Director, SCTIMST said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 India Prices Slashed Up to Rs 2,000; Check New Prices Here.

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) is the formation ofblood clotsin deeply located veins,usually in the legs.

Normally blood in the veins of the legs is returned to theheart by the contraction of muscles of the legs during walking.

Also Read | LG Wing Smartphone With Rotating Dual-Screen to Be Unveiled on September 14, 2020; Expected Price, Features & Specifications.

DVT is caused byprolonged immobility and bed-ridden state, post operative immobilisation, paralysisof legs, stroke, pregnancy, dehydration, use of certain drugs, travel by long flightswithout moving etc.

The symptoms of DVT are pain,swelling, redness, warmth engorgedsurface veins, a press release from the institute, under the department of Science and Technology, government of India, said.

The detachment of the clot from the veins and its transport to heart and into the artery carrying impure blood from the heart to the lungs can cause 'pulmonary artery embolism,' a potentially life-threatening complication.

The device works by compressing the veins in the legs in sequence so that the flow of blood from the veins in the legs is facilitated.

The compression pressure isset in such a way that the veins are compressed but not the arteries.

The device isequipped with a closed loop monitoring of compression pressure and electroniccontrols.

A dedicated software is also provided in the device to ensure that safecompression levels are always maintained.

It is also equipped withpower supply backup, the release stated.

While the cost of the imported device varies from Rs two lakh to Rs five lakh, it is estimated that the indigenous equipment can be manufactured and soldfor less than Rs one lakh, Dr Asha said.PTI UDSS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)