New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Auto component maker Steel Strips Wheels on Monday said it has bagged export orders worth over USD 237,000 (about Rs 1.77 crore) from the United States.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has bagged "export orders for over 30,000 wheels for the US caravan trailer market to be executed in September from its Chennai plant".

Also Read | WhatsApp to Soon Allow Users to Sync Chat History on at Least Four Different Devices: Report.

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd (SSWL) said the orders are worth USD 237,000.

It said similar orders are expected in times to come from other regular customers as the market gains stability.

Also Read | Motorola One Fusion+ Online India Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Check Prices & Exciting Offers.

This will support further ramping up of production at Chennai steel wheels plant, the company added.

Last week, Steel Strips Wheels had received orders worth over USD 209,000 (about Rs 1.56 crore) for the US truck and caravan trailer market. It had also received orders worth over USD 1.3 million (about Rs 9.76 crore) for 1.16 lakh wheels for the US caravan trailer market.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 424 apiece, up 1 per cent over its previous close.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)