Thane, Jan 10 (PTI) A case has been registered against unidentified persons for alleged theft of stones and water from government land in Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said on Friday.

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation, the 34-hectare land at Atkoli in Bhiwandi has been earmarked for the scientific management of solid waste under the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Preliminary investigations revealed that approximately 5,410 stones were excavated illegally from the plot, and around 10 to 15 tankers of water were stolen daily from natural water sources on the plot, it said.

Senior civic officials inspected the plot last week and found that the closed access roads to the site had been reopened illegally, and unauthorised stone quarrying was ongoing.

Based on a complaint by the civic authorities, a case has been registered under sections 303(2) (theft) and 329(3) (trespassing) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, the official said.

