New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Strides Pharma Science on Wednesday said its board will meet next week to consider raising funds through issuance of securities.

The meeting of the committee of directors is scheduled to be held on July 25, to consider and approve the raising of funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis, according to a regulatory filing.

The Bengaluru-based company did not share details of the amount proposed to be raised.

