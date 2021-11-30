Kolkata, Nov 30 (PTI) A student of Sanskrit College and University Tuesday alleged that she has been molested by a teacher of the institute.

She has lodged a complaint with Amherst Street police station in the city.

Confirming it, the police said it has started a probe into the allegation of the 19-year-old student.

According to student's complaint, the teacher had allegedly molested her at his residence where he had called her on the pretext of giving her guidance for an upcoming examination, a police official said.

“We have not arrested the professor. An investigation is on,” he added.

