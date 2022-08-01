Chennai, Aug 1 (PTI) City-based MGM Healthcare on Monday said it has 'successfully' performed a deep brain stimulation (DBS) surgery on a 34-year-old man from Sudan who was suffering from Wilson's disease for nine years.

The patient recovered well in two weeks, the hospital said in a release.

The man had been symptomatic with tremors in all four limbs facing difficulty in walking, speaking and swallowing food. The doctors at MGM Healthcare found him to be suffering from Wilson's disease (WD), a genetic illness of copper metabolism leading to abnormal copper accumulation in various organs, including brain, eyes, and liver.

A multi-disciplinary team comprising Dr K Sridhar, Director and Group Head, Institute of Neurosciences and Spinal Disorders, MGM Healthcare, and others decided to use a Thalamic target for the procedure – something that has 'rarely' been done in this clinical setting of Wilson's disease.

Dr Sridhar, Director, said DBS "is a modern, technology-driven surgical procedure that can improve the quality of life of patients."

"The patient showed good clinical improvement immediately post-surgery, due to the lesioning effect, and 2 weeks later the stimulator was programmed to deliver appropriate stimulation following which there was a significant improvement. His tremors improved and he is able to ambulate with minimal to no support, though continued to have mild proximal tremors in his right hand," it said.

