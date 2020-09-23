New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Drug major Sun Pharma on Wednesday said its Japanese subsidiary has launched its specialty product Ilumya, indicated for treatment of plaque psoriasis in adult patients in Japan.

In June this year, Sun Pharma said its subsidiary has got approval from the Japanese government for Ilumya.

Also Read | Toyota Urban Cruiser SUV Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming of Toyota's Launch Event.

In a regulatory filing, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said its "wholly-owned Japanese subsidiary has launched Ilumya Subcutaneous Injection 100 mg Syringe in Japan for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in adult patients who have an inadequate response to conventional therapies".

Junichi Nakamichi, Country Head, Sun Pharma Japan, said: "Ilumya is Sun Pharma's first innovative drug to be launched in the Japanese market".

Also Read | Moto E7 Plus Smartphone Launching Today in India at 12 Noon; Expected Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Psoriasis is a chronic immune disease that appears on the skin.

Shares of Sun Pharma were trading 0.34 per cent higher at Rs 512.20 apiece on BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)