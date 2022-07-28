Chennai, Jul 28 (PTI) Sundaram Home Finance has reported a net profit of Rs 47.26 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 up by 18 per cent over the same period last financial year, the company said on Thursday.

The city-based company, engaged in housing finance, had reported net profits at Rs 40.03 crore during corresponding quarter previous year.

Disbursements during the quarter under review grew to Rs 796 crore from Rs 249 crore registered same quarter previous year, a company statement said here.

"We have seen the positive disbursements trend from Q4 of last year continuing into Q1 this year driven by an increasing demand for home loans in Tier II and III towns in the southern markets," Sundaram Home Finance MD Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy said.

The company said it achieved disbursements of close to Rs 800 crore for the second quarter in succession. "In Q4 of last financial year, Sundaram Home Finance had registered disbursements of Rs 794 crore," the statement said.

