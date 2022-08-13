New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Lighting products maker Surya Roshni Ltd on Saturday reported a 40.37 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 22.24 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, as margins remained subdued.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 37.30 crore for the April-June quarter a year ago, the leading manufacturer of Galvanized Steel (GI) pipes said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,839.89 crore, up 26.58 per cent from the pandemic-hit corresponding quarter a year ago.

Surya Roshni's revenue from operations in the April-June quarter of FY22 was at Rs 1,453.48 crore.

"The margins remain subdued due to steep fall in steel and commodity prices during Q1FY23 impacted profitability of steel pipes segment on a short-term basis and will be normalized, going forward," said an earnings statement from the company.

Surya Roshni's revenue from ''Steel Pipe & Strips'' segment was up 21.42 per cent to Rs 1,504.44 crore in the April-June quarter period, as against Rs 1,239.01 crore of the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Its revenue from Lighting & Consumer Durables in the April-June quarter of FY23 was up 56.24 per cent to Rs 335.45 crore. It was at Rs 214.69 crore a year ago.

"Revenue grew by 27 per cent in Q1 FY23 to Rs 1,840 crore from Rs 1,453 crore in Q1 FY22, with strong growth in value-added products across both the segments," it said.

