New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Two suspected extortionists on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire outside the office of a real estate businessman in the Bindapur area of Delhi's Dwarka, police said on Wednesday.

The alleged incident occurred around 2.30 pm on Tuesday, they said.

The property dealer told the police that two men on a motorcycle first fired in the air before shooting at the office gate.

The businessman and his staff present in the office came out after hearing the gunshots.

While no one was injured in the firing, the police recovered a slip that said "Dinesh se baat kar lo (talk to Dinesh...)", the police said.

It is suspected that the accused belonged to a gang and opened fire to threaten the businessman to extort him, the police added.

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 387 (putting or attempting to put a person in fear of death or grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) was registered at Bindapur police station and teams have been formed to nab the accused, they said.

