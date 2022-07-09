Nagpur, Jul 9 (PTI) A suspended policeman was arrested on Saturday for attacking a police constable and her son with an iron rod under the influence of alcohol here in Maharashtra, police said.

The accused, Sandeep Paunikar (41), and the victim are residents of the police colony in the Gitikhadan area.

The woman police constable and her son suffered serious injuries in the attack. The accused also beat up the police constable's niece when she tried to rescue her aunt and cousin, an official said.

Paunikar, who was heavily drunk, knocked the door of the flat of the woman police constable around 2:10 AM. After her son opened the door, he abused them and attacked them with an iron rod.

Hearing her screams, residents of the police quarters rushed to her help and overpowered Paunikar, the official said.

He was arrested and booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for assault and criminal intimidation among other charges.

