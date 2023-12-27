Srinagar, Dec 27 (PTI) Security forces averted a major tragedy on Wednesday with the timely detection of an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by terrorists along the Srinagar-Baramulla highway in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Traffic on Srinagar-Baramulla road was suspended temporarily after a gas cylinder was detected by the roadside at Lawaypora on the busy highway during routine patrolling by security forces in the morning, they said.

A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot which destroyed the suspected IED through a controlled explosion without causing any damage, they said.

The traffic has been restored on the road.

