Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) Two-wheeler maker Suzuki Motorcycle India on Monday said it has posted a 4.3 per cent growth in motorcycle sales at 76,230 units in July.

Of this, 60,892 motorcycles were sold in the domestic market while the remaining 15,338 units were exported, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in a statement.

Also Read | Hero Electric Sold Nearly 9K EV Two-Wheelers in July 2022: Report.

The total motorcycle sales of the company were 73,083 units in July 2021.

"This sales number shows an increasing demand in India and overseas. With the gradual improvement in the supply chain, we expect to keep witnessing this sales momentum in future too," Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director of SMIPL, said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Galaxy Z Flip 4 India Pre-Booking Now Live.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)