New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Thursday reported a 2.71 per cent dip in total sales at 71,661 units for September.

The company had sold 73,658 units sold in September last year, SMIPL said in a statement.

"We have already witnessed an increased demand for our products that have been driven by signs of early festive kick-off with Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi," Suzuki Motorcycle India MD Koichiro Hirao said.

The company is optimistic about the upcoming festive season, which is considered auspicious for new purchases, he added.

