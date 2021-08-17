Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) Compact cotton yarn manufacturer SVP Global on Tuesday announced that its subsidiary subsi SV Pittie Sohar Textiles has commenced commercial operations at its mega textile plant in Oman.

The group has invested USD 150 million (around Rs 1,100 crore) in setting up 1.5 lakh spindles and 3,500 rotors facility at Sohar Free Trade Zone in Oman, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | India Failed to Draw Up Plan Well in Advance to Evacuate Its Citizens From Afghanistan, Says Sitaram Yechury.

The plant is expected to reach peak utilisation by September 21 and likely to contribute to overall revenue of the company.

"The expansion of the Oman plant consisting of 150,000 spindles and 3,500 rotors has been successfully completed and is expected to fully contribute to the financial performance starting September 2021," SVP Group director Chirag Pittie said.

Also Read | Taliban Announces ‘Amnesty’ Across Afghanistan, Urges Women to Join Government.

"The strong demand for high margin combed compact cotton yarn coupled with sales off-take agreements will enable us to fully utilise the new capacities and enhance value for our stakeholders. We have a vision to be a leading integrated textile manufacturer of the World," he said.

With the completion of expansion at Sohar, the total operational capacity of the company has increased to 4 lakh spindles and 5,900 rotors.

"Our manufacturing facilities are operating at near peak capacity and the Oman facility is planned to reach peak utilisation by September 21. Our strategic growth initiatives, enhanced capacity and operational efficiencies, product and geographical expansion with focus on high margin products are likely to drive profitability and contribute to the growth of the company," SVP Group CEO O P Gulia said.

The group is now ready to foray into the complete value chain of textile. The order book of the company currently stands at Rs 5,000 crore equivalent to next 2-3 years of revenue, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)