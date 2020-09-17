Coimbatore, Sep 17 (PTI) Swaas, a sustainable design- centric home brand, has launched anti-microbial-bedsheets, bath towels, protective masks, tote bags and hand sanitizers.

The brand is from the stable of Palladam-based BKS Textiles Private Ltd.

"With consumers now increasingly becoming focussed on hygiene, we have designed products where sustainability meets reliability. Our range of masks for kids and adults are made of fabrics that also possess anti-microbial properties offering utmost protection and comfort during the pandemic situation," Swaas founder Dr Sudha Anand said on the debut collection.

The woven fabrics help create the perfect set-up for sleep-ins as the anti-microbial bed linen are odour-free, fresh, and non-toxic, a press release from the company said on Thursday.

The products are manufactured with 100 per cent long staple cotton, giving an extra soft finish and durability with minimum shrinkage. The brand has come up with three categories of products Swaas 247 for everyday products, Swaas Care for hygiene and safety products such as anti-microbial bed and bath linens, and Swaas One for luxury products like linens and organic sheets, the release said.

