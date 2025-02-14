Mumbai, Feb 14 (PTI) Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd on Friday said it has completed the refit of the Indian Coast Guard offshore patrol vessel SAJAG ahead of schedule.

Originally scheduled from November 15, 2024 to March 15 this year, the refit was completed ahead of schedule following a successful sea trial, the commercial and defence shipbuilding, heavy fabrication and ship repairs firm said.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 14: Sushma Swaraj, Madhubala, Edinson Cavani and Simon Pegg - Know About Personalities Born on February 14.

"As the industry experiences a pivotal shift with increased government investments in shipbuilding and defence infrastructure, the company is poised to play a crucial role in this evolution," said Vivek Merchant, Director, at Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd.

Merchant further said "with a strategic focus on modernization and self-reliance, we are committed to expanding our capabilities beyond ship repairs and soon resuming full-scale shipbuilding operations to shape the future of the maritime sector."

Also Read | New India Co-Operative Bank Faces RBI Action: Can You Withdraw Money, Apply for Loan and Use Digital Banking Services? Check FAQs As Mumbai-Based Bank Hit With RBI Restrictions.

The successful delivery further reinforces the company's expertise in managing complex ship repair operations with efficiency and precision, it said.

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries, formerly known as Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd (RNEL), also said that the dry docking and refit of the second vessel also represent a key milestone in the shipyard's ongoing revival.

Earlier in January last year Swan Energy took control of the management of RNEL after emerging as the winning bidder under an insolvency resolution process.

The Indian Coast Guard's fast patrol vessel Raj Ratan was the first vessel to undergo refit exercise.

Over the three months, the vessel underwent extensive repairs and testing, carried out in collaboration with the official repair partner Krasny Defence Technologies Ltd, the company said.

As part of this overhaul, SDHI provides end-to-end services, including berthing, dry docking, undocking, and other critical yard operations essential to its completion, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)