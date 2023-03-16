New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) The consortium of Swan Energy and Hazel Mercantile, which had made the winning bid to acquire Reliance Naval and Engineering in an insolvency process, has sought a four-month extension from the bankruptcy court to pay lenders the first instalment of the bid price, a filing by the group showed.

This extension was sought on the grounds that the financial markets have been roiled due to the turmoil created by US short-seller Hindenburg Research's allegation against the Adani Group.

As per the bid, the Swan-Hazel consortium was to make an upfront payment of Rs 200 crore together with the cost of insolvency proceedings and the amount payable to operational creditors. This totalled a little less than Rs 300 crore.

The consortium filed an interlocutory application before the Ahmedabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), "seeking extension of time by a period of 4 months for making upfront payment".

The NCLT has directed the bidder to deposit at least Rs 10 crore and posted the matter for a hearing on April 17.

This is perhaps the first instance under the insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC) that a successful bidder is unable to make the promised payments in time.

In December last year, the tribunal approved a resolution or acquisition plan of the consortium for R-Naval, a former Anil Ambani group company. Under the resolution plan, the consortium had offered Rs 2,043.73 crore, with a net present value of Rs 1,218 crore. Of this, Rs 1,640 crore was a staggered payment over five years and the remaining was from the recovery of certain pending dues.

Of the staggered payment, close to Rs 300 crore was to be paid upfront within 90 days and the deadline was March 23.

"In order to secure the upfront payment, the applicants (the Swan-Hazel consortium) had lined up investors who were in the process of disbursing the necessary funds to them. However, recent events have disturbed the capital markets and have caused a major obstruction in raising any funds.

"This turbulence has been caused due to several reasons, including a report published by a foreign hedge fund containing allegations against a certain Indian conglomerate, which has led to an unprecedented deterioration in market capitalisation," the consortium said in its application to the NCLT.

Despite this, "there are still a number of investors/fund houses that are showing avid interest to invest at the parent company level i.e. Swan Energy Ltd as well as the SPV level for which discussions have reached advanced stages," it said, adding the consortia is working out structures with such investors through which the required finance will be raised.

It, however, hastened to add that the consortium has "no intention of ceding control" over R-Naval to any other entity.

"However, in these extenuating circumstances the application is compelled to make the present application, seeking an extension for making the upfront payment," it added.

Initially, three parties - Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, Hazel Mercantile Ltd along with its strategic investor Swan Energy Ltd and Global Marketing System DMCC - evinced interest in taking over R-Naval, which had defaulted on payments of Rs 12,883.81 crore dues to financial and operational creditors.

Global Marketing System did not submit the bid and so its offer was not considered. Of the two valid offers, Hazel-Swan consortia was adjudged the best offer available for R-Naval, formerly known as Pipavav Ship Dismantling and Engineering Ltd.

Swan Energy and Hazel Mercantile had set up a special purpose vehicle - Hazel Infra - for the acquisition of R-Naval in which RNEL held a 74 per cent stake and while the balance was owned by Hazel Mercantile.

