Chennai, Apr 17 (PTI) Sweet pongal would be distributed to students of state-run and aided schools on the birth anniversary of late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, the government announced on Monday in the Assembly.

Making announcements on new initiatives (2023-24) in her department, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department Minister P Geetha Jeevan said students who are covered by the government's nutritious meal programme would be served sweet pongal on June 3, the birth anniversary of late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

Also Read | PwC India Announces To Invest Over Rs 600 Crore Towards Growth, Development and Wellbeing of Its Employees.

At present, the children get a serving of the sweet dish on the occasions of the birth anniversaries of former chief miniters K Kamaraj, C N Annadurai, M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, she noted. The nutritious meal programme is implemented in government-run and State-aided schools besides those run by local bodies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)