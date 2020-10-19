New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Digital marketing and customer service firm Sykes on Monday said it has opened a new facility in Hyderabad - its third in the city - and will hire about 150 people for the centre by the end of the year.

This is the company's fifth centre in India. It has two centres each in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The Hyderabad centres have about 1,000 people, while the Bengaluru centres have about 200 staff.

"The new site (in Hyderabad) adds a massive workspace of nearly 33,000 sq. ft. accommodating the growth of 450 new positions by the end of 2020...With a combined total space of 100,000 sq ft, Sykes can now accommodate its rapidly growing workforce in India," a statement said.

Of these 450 roles, 300 people have already been hired and the remaining 150 people are likely to be added by December-end.

The company's 1,500-people team is serving clients and brands for different industries including banking, communication, technology, telecom, retail, and small and medium businesses.

"As we step into the next phase of Sykes' growth, we are focused on continuously scaling to address the needs of our business partners around the world...We are committed to invest and create world-class employment opportunities for the country's top talents while helping our client partners optimise the lifetime value of their customer relationships," Sykes India Country Head Dishant Bhojwani said.

He added that India, and Hyderabad in particular, is an important centre for the company.

"We achieve that through building an intelligent customer experience that attracts, converts, engages, and retains customers. Increasing investments for infrastructural development is a catalyst to support both our client's and their consumer's rapid acceleration of digital transformation," he said.

