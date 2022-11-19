Muzaffarnagar, Nov 19 (PTI) A court has sentenced a tantric to life imprisonment for abducting and raping a 17-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district nine years ago.

Judge Jamshed Ali has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Yashvir.

On December 30, 2013, the teenager was abducted from her house and raped by the accused, according to lawyer Yashpal Singh.

A case was lodged under the SC/ST Act and the Indian Penal Code on the basis of a complaint by her father.

