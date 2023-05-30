Mumbai, May 30 (PTI) RattanIndia Enterprises' drone manufacturing arm TAS (Throttle Aerospace Systems) on Tuesday announced the launch of a new cargo drone 'L-40,' which offers a 40-kg payload capacity.

With this rollout, the company now has a total of three drone models and four variants, covering both high and medium altitudes, from its L-Series platform, which was launched in February this year, TAS said in a statement.

Also Read | RBI To Introduce Expected Loss Approach for Bad Loan Provisioning in 2023-24.

The L-series caters to defence, e-commerce, healthcare sectors as well as to paramilitary and the police force, it said.

The company earlier launched the L-20 and L-15 and now doubled its carrying capacity from 20 KG to a staggering 40kg, within the last quarter, TAS said.

Also Read | Air India Flight Crew Member Assaulted by Passenger: Unruly Flyer Assaults AI Crew Member Onboard Plane, Handed Over to Security at Delhi Airport.

“The delivery drone's category is likely to reach USD 32 billion (Rs 2,50,000 crore ) by 2031 as per the market estimates. We expect the delivery drone market to be on an upward trajectory and we are not only going to seize this opportunity but also set new benchmarks in this segment,” said Anjali Rattan, Business Chairperson, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)